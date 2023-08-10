Today’s best iOS game and app deals: SpongeBob, SARKWO, Sleepin’ Guy, more

It is now time to gather up all of Thursday’s best deals on iOS games and apps. Just be sure to also check out the discounts we are tracking on Apple’s official Link Bracelet bands, its iPhone 14 series silicone MagSafe cases, and the M1 Pro MacBook Pros with higher-end RAM configurations as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like SARKWO, SpongeBob SquarePants, Sleepin’ Guy, Dungeon and Puzzles, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of this morning’s best price drops on iOS games and apps.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: SARKWO: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photo Of Clarity – AI Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Calcium Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Saga: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: [Premium] RPG Dragon Lapis: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: RPG Crystal Ortha: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 $39.50 Amazon low, MADDEN NFL 24 $50, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines Invasion RTS Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drop the Box 3D: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Some Peace Of Mind (Full): $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monster Rancher 2: $16 (Reg. $23)

iOS Universal: Monster Rancher: $11 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Tesla Wars: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: $1 (Reg. $2)

SpongeBob SquarePants features:

Are you ready, kids? Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course, you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! The battle is on!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!