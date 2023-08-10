Today’s best game deals: Bayonetta 3 $39.50 Amazon low, MADDEN NFL 24 $50, more

Amazon is now offering Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch for $39.50 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 34% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one doesn’t go on sale all that often and today’s deal marks the first time it has dropped below $40 on Amazon for a new all-time low. If you have been waiting for a notable price drop to add this one to your physical Switch game collection, now’s as good a time as any. This is the latest mainline entry in the series, bringing the Umbra witch back into the spotlight with her trademark pistols and over the top abilities along with some new larger than life tricks. Not only will you meet other Bayonettas along the way, but you can channel the power of the demons using the new Demon Masquerade ability to wage war against massive infernal beasts as well as take control of witch-in-training Viola and her feline demon, Cheshire. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals as well as the ongoing Nintendo and PlayStation back to school sales.

