iOttie’s latest Velox MagSafe car mounts start from $21 at best prices of the summer

Amazon today is now discounting two of iOttie’s just-released iPhone 14 accessories for the very first time. Kicking off the savings, the new Velox Pro MagSafe Car Charging Mount falls to $63.45 shipped. It’s down from the usual $75 price tag it just launched with earlier in the summer while also marking the best we’ve seen. It’s $1 under our previous mention and still one of the first discounts to date at over $11 off. Arriving as iOttie’s most capable MagSafe car mount yet, the brand starts its latest release off with a dashboard design. It has a suction cup base that adheres to your car and features a swivelling base with adjustable telescoping arm. Affixed to the end is the actual MagSafe mount, which is seeing a big upgrade over previous chargers from iOttie. It now comes equipped with what the brand calls CryoFlow cooling, helping keep your iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets running cooler while charging with the 7.5W magnetic Qi pad. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the new debuts, the iOttie Velox Mini Mount brings much of the same MagSafe features to your car in a more compact design. It normally sells for $40, but is now seeing its second-ever discount down to $33.95 courtesy of Amazon. This is a new all-time low while also beating our previous mention by $1. The mount trades in the more flexible design of its dashboard counterpart above, instead opting to rely on an air vent mount design. This lets it rest on any ride’s air vent to position your iPhone 14 within view of the road. It sports 7.5W charging feature, though you will have to supply your own USB-C car charger.

Joining the two most recent debuts into the iOttie Velox family, we’re also tracking some additional MagSafe price cuts. Including both car mounts and at-home chargers, these are the first discounts in a few months:

As far as the most recent iOttie releases go, the brand just launched its new Easy One Touch 6 iPhone car mounts earlier in the summer. Taking a far more adaptive approach compared to the Velox models that are designed exclusively for MagSafe smartphones, these new offerings can hold just about any smartphone out there. The lineup sports several different models, including one made for your Tesla, too.

iOttie Velox Pro MagSafe Car Mount features:

The Velox Series celebrates iOttie’s design heritage and vision for the future with a new set of products developed exclusively for the latest iPhones and accessories. Meticulously designed, the Velox series brings a classic feel to the most cutting-edge technology. With elegant charging solutions that enhance the decor of any home or office, the Velox series by iOttie aims to set the new gold standard by offering the best iPhone experiences backed by the latest technology.

