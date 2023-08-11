Amazon just knocked the Samsung 1TB T7 Shield Portable SSD in blue to $70 (Reg. $110)

Joining an ongoing $120 deal on the 2TB model, Amazon has now dropped the Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive down to $69.99 shipped in blue. This model launched in mid-2022 at $135 and carries a $110 regular price these days. Coming in at $10 under our previous mention, today’s deal is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked – although it was $10 less for a limited time during Prime Day this year. The latest model in Samsung’s lineup of popular portable SSD, it is now undercutting the price you’ll find on the older 2TB standard T7 model as well. The 1,050MB/s transfer speeds are typically more than enough for your average user with both USB-C and USB-A connectivity at the ready alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 support. The enclosure is incased in a protective rubberized coating further enhancing the IP65 rating against water and dust along with 9.8-foot drop protection. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at the user experience and head below for more.

If you’re looking to bring spending down while still staying within the Samsung portable SSD space, the aforementioned standard model T7 is a solid option. One of the more popular options around here, you can still land the 500GB model down at $50 shipped on Amazon, which is within a couple bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked with all three colorways currently on sale.

If a 2TB or even 4TB option is in the cards, this week also saw some notable price drops land on the Crucial X8 variants. Delivering very similar specs to the Samsung options highlighted above and at lower prices, both capacities are now on sale with pricing starting at under $96 shipped. Get a closer look at those offers in our previous deal coverage right here.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects.

