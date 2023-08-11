Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Go Rally, Lumy, Doom & Destiny Advanced, more

We are approaching the end of another work week now, but first let’s gather up all of Friday’s best deals on iOS games and apps. And before that, check out this $179 price drop on AirPods Max as well as the transparent Beats Studio Buds+ in-ears that are now starting at $100 alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. Moving over to the apps, highlight deals include a series of Toca experiences for the kids, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Lumy – Beautiful Sun Tracker, and Go Rally, among others. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: AI Anime Filter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lumy – Beautiful Sun Tracker: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Toca Hair Salon Me: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Toca Lab: Elements: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Toca Pet Doctor: $4 (Reg. $5)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: SARKWO: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Photo Of Clarity – AI Enhancer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Calcium Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RPG Asdivine Saga: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: [Premium] RPG Dragon Lapis: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: RPG Crystal Ortha: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

Go Rally features:

Draw a line on your screen, tap the ‘race’ icon, and instantly drive your very own track! Add hills, bridges, checkpoints, trackside banners, houses and terrain – create the circuit of your dreams, then share on-line and challenge your friends, and the world, to beat your times. Apple TV users can design on iPhone or iPad and then pick up the Siri Remote and play on the big screen! With player made tracks, there are potentially limitless possibilities.

