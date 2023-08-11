Govee’s app/voice-controlled smart gooseneck kettle hits 2023 low at $54.50 (Reg. $80)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $54.36 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this model hit Amazon in summer 2022 and rarely ever drops below $63. Today’s deal is 32% off the going rate, a few bucks under our previous mention, and the lowest price we have tracked all year. A solid option for pour-over coffee and tea, this model takes things up a notch from your typical gooseneck kettle with smart automation functions and precision temperature control. The Wi-Fi-connected design features Bluetooth and voice command support alongside a companion app for controlling scheduled boiling jobs and to dial in the ideal temperatures from between 104 and 212 degrees. There’s even a 2-hour keep warm option so you can keep water at temperature without having run the kettle again just for a refill. More details below.

If the smart functionality on the model above is overkill and you don’t need the gooseneck-style design, something like this simple Elite Gourmet variant might do the trick instead. It delivers a more traditional glass electric kettle setup with the nice blue LED lighting and a price tag that comes in at just over $20 Prime shipped.

Elsewhere in home goods deals as we head into the weekend, this morning saw Ninja’s regularly up to $280 Foodi 14-in-1 multi-cooker air fryer drop to $109 alongside everything else in our dedicated hub. Highlights include the larger model at $100 off as well as this iTouchless stainless steel step trash can at 57% off alongside other models starting $52.

Govee Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle features:

Smart Voice & App Control: Supports Bluetooth or WiFi connection, which is more stable and faster than kettles that can only be connected through Bluetooth, as the control range is not limited by distance. You can Schedule a time to boil your water.

4 Easy Presets & Keep-Warm Control: Brew coffee and tea like a pro, with an app that lets you set your precise desired temperature from 104°F to 212°F. In addition, the Keep-Warm function automatically maintains water temperature for a full 2 hours. Make Electric Gooseneck Kettle your optimal brewing partner.

Rapid Boil: 1200w quickly heats 0.8L water in only 3-5 minutes to help you enjoy a cup of coffee in no time. This electric kettle features a ready tone that beeps three times when the water reaches the preset temp, which you can turn off on the app.

Precision Pour: The long gooseneck spout design has a powerful but precise stream for an optimal pour overflow rate. The pour over kettle’s balanced body build and counterbalanced handle provide a sturdy grip, encouraging a slower pour.

