Pokémon’s new TCG Obsidian Flames expansion sees launch day discounts from $23

The newest addition to the Pokémon TCG collection is hitting store shelves today for the first time. If you’ve been waiting on your chance to finally open some packs of Obsidian Flames, the latest Scarlet and Violet expansion is now available. And to mark the occasion, Amazon is debuting the new packs with some launch day Obsidian Flames deals to help get Trainers in on the Pokémon TCG action starting at $23.

Marking the third expansion set to the Scarlet and Violet era of the Pokémon TCG, Obsdian Flames debuts today! We’re getting yet another batch of new cards inspired by the Paldea region, complete with plenty of new art for entirely new Pokémon or some favorites. As a quick recap on what to expect from the set if you haven’t already read our hands-on review, Obsidian Flames comes packed with 230 cards.

As we’ve come to expect from the days following the launch of a new trading card expansion from the Pokémon company, launch discounts are now live. Both the booster box and Elite Trainer Box are getting in on the savings courtesy of Amazon, which are well below what you’d pay direct from the official Pokémon Center store for the new Obsidian Flames set. There are also some other deals live, too.

Everything kicks off with the Elite Trainer Box, which has long been the preferred way for Trainers to get in on the new cards. We definitely think it’s the perfect introduction to the game, including nine booster packs alongside some card sleeves and other goodies. Charmander is taking the stage as the mascot on the packaging, which is also reflected with the promo card included in the box.

Over at Amazon, the Pokémon Elite Trainer Box sells for $42.23 to headline the Obsidian Flames launch day deals. That’s $13 off the MSRP and landing as the best price out there to bring home the latest ETB from a trusted source.

As far as Trainers looking to score an entire booster box, right now Amazon is marking down the larger assortment of packs to $112. Not only is this a new Amazon low for launch day, but also a sizable price cut from the $160 going rate direct from the Pokémon Company, too.

This package includes even more individual packs than the Elite Trainer Box, but skips all of the extra gear in favor of maximizing your ability to get all of the cards you want from the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet set. In total, you’re looking at 36 packs from the new expansion set, each of which comes with nine cards.

And if you’re looking for something more affordable, the new Obsidian Flames Booster Bundle includes six packs of the new Scarlet and Violet expansion. This one sells at Amazon for $22.99 right now, dropping down from its usual $29 price tag. Those 20% in savings make this one of the best ways to pull some of the new chase cards from set without committing to any of the other, more expensive packs.

Raging Flames Forged in Darkness! Red-hot embers illuminate the pitch-black night and sparks flare into an inferno as Charizard ex surges forth with newfound powers of darkness! The glittering Terastal phenomenon imbues some Pokémon ex like Tyranitar, Eiscue, and Vespiquen with different types than usual, while Dragonite ex and Greedent ex show mastery of their own inner strengths. Not to be outdone, Revavroom ex, Melmetal ex, and more Pokémon promise to change the course of battle in the Scarlet & Violet—Obsidian Flames expansion!

