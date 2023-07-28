Hands-on: Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames puts fan favorites in the spotlight with Tera EX cards, more

Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames is set to officially launch next month. Ahead of time, the Pokémon Company was kind enough to send over some of the packs for me to open, giving me a first look at the debut of Tera Type EX Pokémon releases, fresh full art designs, and everything else that’s new for the latest Scarlet and Violet expansion.

First announced back in May, Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames arrives as the third installment in the Scarlet and Violet era of the trading card game. It comes packed with 230 cards that land across the different generations, giving some love to just about every corner of the Pokémon world in the process. You’ll still have to wait another few weeks to actually get your hands on the assortment of new cards. But in the meantime, we’ll be breaking down what to expect from the latest expansion when it does launch.

This time around, it really is all about the EX variants. Sure, there is tons of new artwork for both classic Pokémon as well as more recent additions to the Pokédex from Scarlet and Violet. But it really is all about giving some of the biggest fan-favorite monsters some love. The transition over to the ninth generation of the Pokémon TCG brought with it the return of EX cards for the first time in nearly a decade, and that rollout is still very much alive and well.

Staples in just about everyone’s third-generation team, favorites like Absol and Houndoom are both getting the EX treatment to go alongside some newer releases like the Scarlet and Violet Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon, as well as some other entires from the Paldea region.

Taking things up a notch, the Pokémon company is also officially adding Tera Types into the card game. We saw the unique mechanic first hit the video game side of the Pokémon stable last fall with Scarlet and Violet, and now the TCG is getting the same treatment. And, boy, does the transition over to the trading card game result in some sweet card designs. I know everyone is going to adore the new Charizard art, but even some of the less memorable Pokémon like Eiscue are getting fun redesigns to go alongside the type change.

There are also plenty of new designs for newer favorites like Lechonk, who gets four different variants in the set, as well as other new Paldean Pokémon and more. Full art cards are always a show stealer, and that is certainly the case here with some gorgeous iterations of Ninetales, adorable Larvatar styles, and overly cartoonish Pigey prints.

The new Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames set will be officially hitting store shelves next month on August 11, and pricing is right in line with what we’ve come to expect from past TCG expansions. Pre-orders happen to be live from the Pokémon Center, but Amazon has some better values right now, too.

The always-popular Booster Box is the best way to dive into things this time around for returning fans and sells for under $115. Easily the best value out there, this box includes 36 of the packs to give you the best chances to scoring those chase cards you’re after. Then there’s also the Elite Trainer Box at $42, which provides a great starting point to Pokémon fans looking to get into the TCG at large for the first time. It’s a perfect introduction to the game, including nine booster packs alongside some card sleeves and other goodies. It comes in a fun Charmander design this time around, which is complemented by a matching promo card, card sleeves, and some other accessories.

One of the biggest complaints that many Pokémon fans, including myself, have had around the transition to the Scarlet and Violet era has been the hit rate. In hindsight, we were definitely a bit spoiled with some of the expansions throughout the 2020s so far, and now the company has been flipping the script for the ninth- generation packs. Or at least it was up until the Obsidian Flames debut.

For this hands-on post, I opened 49 packs in total across the Elite Trainer Box, Booster Box, and the new Build to Battle kit. Across those, I had a fairly decent success rate for pulling some of the rarer inclusions in the set. Tera Type EX cards were flying left and right out of packs, and I even managed to score one of the new Charizard artworks.

Things aren’t as consistent as they were back In Crown Zenith, but I am finding the whole experience far more satisfying than Paldea Evolved or the ninth-generation base set. That’s all to say that the Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames expansion is the first set of the new that I can really recommend. If not for its slick new art or the debut of Tera EX Pokémon, then for the odds have seemingly improved for actually pulling the cards you want. It feels like every time I’ve opened any Scarlet and Violet packs before today’s reveal, I just ended up unsatisfied with a pile of bulk and some alright holos. But that certainly isn’t what I’ve had for the new lineup.

On a very personal note, I still can’t believe that we’re now three expansions into the Scarlet and Violet era of the Pokémon TCG and still haven’t gotten a Rika card. I mean, yeah sure, I am biased. But of course I would want to see a card (or two) rocking the Elite 4 member that shares a resemblance to yours truly. Maybe next time! We did get full art cards for both Ryme and Geeta, meaning that Rika’s time to shine shouldn’t be all too far off.

Until then, I’ll be over here appreciating just how fun the new Tera Type cards are and trying to pull that shiny new full art Lechonk card once the Pokémon TCG Obsidian Flames expansion officially drops on August 11.

