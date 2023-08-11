Rad Power Bikes electric RadTrike has never sold for less with $600 discount to $1,899

Last winter, Rad Power Bikes launched its very first three-wheeled electric vehicle, and today we’re seeing one of the first chances to save. The new RadTrike Electric Tricycle normally sells for $2,499, but is now dropping down to $1,899 shipped. This is a new all-time low alongside what is one of the very first chances to take some cash off that MSRP. Aside from just standing out as the brand’s first three-wheeled EV, the RadTrike features a 750W front geared hub motor that allows it to cruise around at 14 MPH top speeds. In true Rad Power fashion, this e-bike has one of the best riding durations on the market with a 55-mile range being backed by the 480Wh battery. We fully break down what makes the RadTrike worth considering in our hands-on review.

If you’re not entirely sold on the three-wheeled design and would rather go with a more traditional e-bike, Rad Power has you covered. Right now, its annual back to school sale is going on and taking up to $700 off some of its most popular bikes. All offering much of the same range as the lead deal in more standard two-wheeled form-factors, we’re tracking a few different models that are all worth a look for getting in some joyrides before the end of summer.

Our Green Deals guide remains the best place to check otherwise for some discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear. The work week may be coming to an end, but we have offers on just about every product category under the sun, including solar power banks, electric mowers, other vehicles, and so much more.

RadTrike features:

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. The single most-requested model in our lineup combines the power of an electric bike with confidence-inspiring stability. Whether you’re riding for work or play, the RadTrike is more comfortable, more accessible, and more fun than you’d ever expect. The RadTrike can safely maneuver curves, fit through most doorways, and go in reverse with just the touch of a button. For even greater peace of mind, it’s our first model to feature a parking brake.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!