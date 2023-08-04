Rad Power Bikes takes up to $700 off popular e-bikes in new back to school sale

Rad Power Bikes is now launching a new back to school sale that’s offering a series of e-bike discounts in tow at up to $700 off. All marked down to some of the best prices yet, shipping is free across the board. A favorite is putting the RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike in the spotlight. Marked down for one of the very first times, you can now score this one for $1,749. Normally fetching $1,999, you’re now looking at the best discount of the year at $250 off. It does come within $50 of the all-time low from last fall, but is the best we’ve seen since.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRunner Plus, we walked away quiet impressed, calling it one of the most capable electric bicycles we’ve taken for a spin. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings that give the RadRunner Plus its distinct look. Head below for more.

Alongside the RadRunner Plus that’s headlining the savings as a particularly uncommon markdown, the savings also continue over to a series of other e-bikes. All discounted to some of the best prices of the year, if not all-time lows in their own right, the savings are live through the next few weeks.

Accessories are also seeing big discounts in the RadPower Bikes back to school sale, with a collection of upgrades now marked down to the best prices of the year. Including essentials for your ride like helmets, as well as add-ons like mirrors, storage racks, lights, and fenders, there are 20% in savings across everything when you use code RACK20 at checkout. You’ll want to check out all of the different ways to improve your riding experience right here, as well as all of the different car mounts and racks marked down on this landing page.

Our Green Deals guide remains the best place to check otherwise for some discounted EVs and more environmentally-friendly gear. This week we have plenty of discounts up for grabs, including a markdown on Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh, which backs a portable design with an impressive 60,000mAh battery at the all-time low of $120. We’ve only seen a discount as steep as this ongoing price cut once before, with $50 in savings.

RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike features:

Perfect for errands, perfect for fun, this electric utility bike comes fully-loaded with exclusive accessories to elevate your everyday experiences. The passenger package invites you to bring a friend for the ride, while the premium headlight gives you the confidence to hit the road any time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!