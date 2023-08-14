Amazon’s Smart Thermostat lets you turn on the AC with Alexa at $64 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is currently offering its Smart Thermostat for $63.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer arrives at 20% off while clocking in at the second-best price of the year. We did see it drop $8 less over Prime Day, but this is the lowest otherwise and the first discount since. Expanding the Echo ecosystem with the perfect accessory to help get your AC automated through the end of summer and into fall, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat was recently released as an affordable way to command your climate control system with Alexa. Whether it’s for making it through the upcoming winter or you’re already looking to make sure you can avoid the heat waves next year, you’ll be able to set the perfect temperature through the voice assistant. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is still one of the most affordable options on the market, and is only more the case with today’s discount. There are some non-smart offerings out there that sell for less that should help you automate your climate control, but when it comes down to being able to tap into Alexa for voice controlled heating and cooling, there’s really no better alternative than the in-house option from Amazon – especially at this price.

Today also saw an assortment of Amazon’s latest Alexa speakers go on sale, too. The savings kick off with only the second-ever price cut on the new Echo Pop, which clocks in at $25. It’s joined by a collection of the other latest releases from Amazon, all of which are resting at their second-best prices of the year.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage. After purchase, Amazon will send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area. Explore rebates above. ENERGY STAR certified thermostats are required to save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

