Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Almost Gone, Loco Looper, SkySafari 7 Pro, more

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Truck Go: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doge Flyer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hexio: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Not Another Weekend: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $25 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: AI Anime Filter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Lumy – Beautiful Sun Tracker: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Toca Kitchen: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Toca Hair Salon Me: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Toca Lab: Elements: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Toca Pet Doctor: $4 (Reg. $5)

The Almost Gone features:

Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, and decipher these clues to reveal more of the story and its secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues and the path forwards. Each new revelation takes you that one step closer to understanding, and to the people and places that surrounded you, in your all too short life.

