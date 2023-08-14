Today’s best game deals: TMNT 13-game Cowabunga Collection $20, Far Cry 6 $10, more

Amazon is now offering physical copies of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection on PlayStation 5 for $19.99 or on Nintendo Switch for $24.99, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 on PS5 and as much as $40 on Switch, both options are at the lowest prices we can find. The PlayStation copy is matching the all-time low and both of them are at the best prices we have tracked this year on Amazon. Just keep in mind, you can still land the Limited Edition with loads of extra collectibles and goodies (cloth poster, multi-layer acrylic diorama, enamel pin set, set of 12 translucent character trading cards, and a full color 180-page artbook) at $64.99 Prime shipped via Woot, down from the regular $150. As you’ll know from our feature piece, the standard version includes 13 classic Turtles experiences, going right back to the original arcade and NES titles through to the beloved Turtles in Time and Hyperstone Heist. It is easily the best way to bring a huge collection of TMNT games to your current-generation console. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Summer Nintendo Multiplayer Sale
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $44 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $50 (Reg. $70)
- Mario Party Superstars $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop SEGA sale from $2
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition $50 (Reg. $90)
- Or standard edition at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Game Builder Garage $21 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons $4 (Reg. $15)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R $30 (Reg. $50)
- Doom $16 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Standard $40 (Reg. $60)
- Broforce $3 (Reg. $15)
- Among Us $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $19 (Reg. $27)
- And even more first-party Switch game deals…
- And even more third-party Switch game deals…
- Plus additional price drops liven the eShop…
PlayStation Back to School Sale
- PlayStation 5 disc version console $450 (Reg. $500)
- DualSense Controllers (all colors) from $49 (Reg. $70)
And the game deals…
- God of War $9 (Reg. $20)
- Gran Turismo Sport $9 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $39 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- Gran Turismo 7 $46 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $29 (Reg. $70)
- MLB The Show 23 from $29 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- More PlayStation 5 games up to 60% off
- More PlayStation 4 games up to 60% off
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus eShop $6 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Far Cry 6 PS4/PS5 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Best Buy 10 Days. 10 Games. 10 Dollars sale
- MADDEN NFL 24: Standard Edition pre-order $50 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $48 (Reg. $70)
- Prey PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- A Plague Tale: Requiem PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Xbox $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox Bethesda sale from $3
- Xbox Far Cry franchise sale up to 85% off
- Xbox Quakecon Sale up to 75% off
- Capcom Fighting Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
