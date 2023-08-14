Today’s best game deals: TMNT 13-game Cowabunga Collection $20, Far Cry 6 $10, more

Amazon is now offering physical copies of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection on PlayStation 5 for $19.99 or on Nintendo Switch for $24.99, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 on PS5 and as much as $40 on Switch, both options are at the lowest prices we can find. The PlayStation copy is matching the all-time low and both of them are at the best prices we have tracked this year on Amazon. Just keep in mind, you can still land the Limited Edition with loads of extra collectibles and goodies (cloth poster, multi-layer acrylic diorama, enamel pin set, set of 12 translucent character trading cards, and a full color 180-page artbook) at $64.99 Prime shipped via Woot, down from the regular $150. As you’ll know from our feature piece, the standard version includes 13 classic Turtles experiences, going right back to the original arcade and NES titles through to the beloved Turtles in Time and Hyperstone Heist. It is easily the best way to bring a huge collection of TMNT games to your current-generation console. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

