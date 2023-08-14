Refresh the family’s travel mugs from $8: Steel Contigo 2-pack from $21, kids models, more

If you’re looking to refresh your workout or travel mug, Amazon has now launched a notable sale on the popular Contigo models. Ranging from fun, playful options for the kids to the brand’s steel EDC-ready insulated models, the deals start from $8 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout has the 2-pack of Contigo Huron Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mugs on sale for $20.99. Regularly $29, and sometimes as much as $40 over the last couple months, this is at least 28% off the going rate. Today’s deal also marks a new all-time low on the blue and teal bundle. At $10.50 a piece, you’re landing a pair of 20-ounce stainless steel travel mugs complete with the brand’s THERMALOCK double-wall insulation that “keeps drinks hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18.” One-handed drinking by way of the “leak-proof” lid is joined by a design that fits most car cup holders and “under most single-serve brewers” to get out of the door, coffee in-hand, quickly and hassle-free. Head below for more details.

You can browse through the entire new Amazon Contigo sale event on this landing page. As we mentioned above, you’ll find models of all sorts starting from $8 Prime shipped, including some with sippy straws, a range of options for the kids, shaker bottles for on-the-go protein drinks, and more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

For more EDC upgrades, first stop by our roundup of the best day-to-day sling bags out there and for some tech related gear, swing by our smartphone accessories hub. Anker’s 30W Nano 3 GaN USB-C charger is one of our favorites to throw in your kit and it is now on sale for $17 Prime shipped and if you’re looking for a new mount to keep your phone in view while you’re sipping your coffee on the way to work, iOttie’s latest Velox MagSafe car mounts are at some of the best prices of the summer right now.

Contigo Huron Stainless Steel Travel Mug features:

The SnapSeal Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, 20 oz., keeps drinks hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18 thanks to THERMALOCK double-wall vacuum insulation. The one-piece SNAPSEAL lid allows for one-handed drinking with no lids or caps to remove or misplace and is leak-proof when closed. One-handed drinking with no lids or caps to remove or misplace. Fits car cup holders and under most single-serve brewers.

