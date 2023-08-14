Hover-1’s new Pro Boss electric scooter with 24-mile range sees first discount to $718

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Pro Series Boss Foldable Electric Scooter with 500W Brushless Motor for $717.84 shipped. Down from $799.99, this 10% discount is the lowest price we’ve seen so far for this new series by Hover-1. With 500W of power, this scooter can reach a max speed of 20 MPH and scale inclines up to 15 degrees, and its 36V/10Ah lithium-ion battery can last for up to 24-miles of riding. It features dual front shocks and a rear spring suspension system that provides an extra smooth riding experience, and a LED display that indicates its current speed, speed mode, battery level, and even miles already travelled. It also has an easily foldable design, making it more convenient for storage at home, work, or wherever else you might need to commute.

Of course, there are cheaper options for electric commuter vehicles currently going on across Amazon. Perhaps you’re more of a scooter person? Well check out this wide array of electric kick scooters by Segway that are seeing massive discounts, like the Ninebot ES Series for $299. Or maybe you’re looking for an alternative brand with a little more commuting power? Check out Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter for $750, with clipping of the on-page $100 off coupon. And for those of the younger persuasion, check out our coverage of more kid-friendly scooters.

To check out more environmentally-friendly discounts, check out our Green Deals guide. From solar panels to power tools, electric vehicles, and much more, you’ll find live notable markdowns to help beat inflation and tread a more green-focused life.

Hover-1 Pro Boss Electric Scooter Features:

