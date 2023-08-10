Enjoy the joyride on the Razor EcoSmart Metro HD Electric Scooter for $343 (Reg. $630)

Amazon is offering the Razor EcoSmart Metro HD Electric Scooter for $342.53 shipped, with clipping of the on-page extra 10% off coupon. This is an all-time low for this product by Razor, saving you a total of $287. Quiet with high torque, the 350W motor boasts a max speed of 15.5 MPH, offering a range of up to 12 miles and up to 60 minutes of continuous use. While not as fast or as far-travelling as other electric scooters we’ve mentioned before, it does meet the capabilities of some commuter-brand scooters like Segway’s Ninebot F25. The standard bicycle size 16-inch pneumatic tube tires provide a smoother ride on uneven and rough terrain. You can also use the luggage rack or the detachable basket to transport your belongings. This is a cheaper option for folks with shorter commutes, need something small to run quick errands, or want to introduce their kids to a larger scooter series.

If your kids are still a little too young and you want to introduce them to an affordable starter scooter, check out Razor’s Power Core E90 Electric Scooter for $105, 42% down from its usual $180. Its 90W motor and 12V battery can reach 10 MPH and lasts for up to 65 minutes. With a push-button throttle, and a kick-start in-wheel hub motor, this scooter is a maintenance free, energy efficient way for kids ages eight and up to take their fun even farther.

If you are in fact looking for an appropriate commuter scooter that can handle long distance travel and questions of durability, consider these deals on Segway Ninebot F Series scooters:

Razor EcoSmart Metro HD Electric Scooter Features:

The EcoSmart series is now with a maintenance free hub-driven motor! The quiet, high torque, 350-watt motor boasts an up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h) max speed with a range of up to 12 miles (19 km) and up to 60 minutes of continuous use. It has standard bicycle size 16″ (406 mm) pneumatic tube tires, which provide a smoother ride on uneven terrain. Built with a tubular steel frame for a solid ride. Rear-wheel drive shifts weight to the rear, enhancing both traction and ease of steering.

