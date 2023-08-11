Cruise into autumn with the Segway Ninebot ES Series for all-time low $299 (Reg. $589)

Amazon is offering the the Segway Ninebot ES Series Electric Kick Scooter for $299 shipped. Dropping from its usual price of $589, this 49% discount is the new all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this product. If you are looking for a smart and efficient way to travel, look no further! Equipped with an upgraded Max 700W Motor, this scooter reaches a max speed of 15.5 MPH for a range of 15.5 miles. With the smart battery management system closely monitoring the battery cells, battery safety and extended life are of the utmost priority. Features a sleek, lightweight design, with a one-step folding system to ensure easy maneuvering and storage. This deal only includes the scooter itself.

You can purchase the ES2 scooter along with a standard battery charger for $344, a 46% discount down from $639. The 42V 1.7A 71W charger is solely designed to charge the Segway Ninebot ES2, ES4, E22 and ES1L. You can also buy the ES2 scooter with an included external battery pack for $501, a 38% discount from its usual bundled price of $819.

Or if you’re looking for a faster and longer lasting scooter, Segway also has its F series scooters still on sale as well. Amazon is currently offering the Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $592, saving you $207. The flagship of the F series lineup, this electric scooter boasts a top speed of 18.6 MPH, and a guaranteed 25 mile travel distance on a single charge thanks to its 350W motor. The Segway Ninebot F30 Electric Kick Scooter is a cheaper option for $425. This model is also powered by a 350W motor, with a slightly lower travel distance of 18.6 miles and speed of 15.5 MPH. If money is no object and you’re looking for the absolute best commuting option from Segway, consider the Ninebot F65 for $800. Its 700W motor can reach speeds of 18.6 MPH and offers a range of 40 miles.

Segway Ninebot ES Series Features:

Segway ES2 electric scooter equipped with upgraded Max 700W Motor (Nominal 300W) for powerful performance. IPX4 Water-Resistant. Range of 15.5 Miles, top speed of 15.5MPH and MAX capacity 220lbs to explore the city without worrying about running out of power. Ninebot Kickscooter by Segway ES2 is sleek, lightweight and features a one-step folding system.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!