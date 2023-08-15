Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Dwarf Journey, Not Exactly A Hero, Danganronpa, more

Your Tuesday morning collection of the best iOS game and app deals is ready to go down below the fold. Now sitting alongside our roundup of App Store offers, we also have the second-best price yet on Apple’s latest AirPods 3, this offer on Apple’s OG MagSafe wallet, and even more right here. As far as the apps are concerned, highlights include titles like Dwarf Journey, Murders on Budapest, Not Exactly A Hero, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s most notable price drops on iOS games and apps.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Click Planet – Spacecraft: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Vostok — Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: GoGoAnime: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Murders on Budapest: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The ancestral legacy: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Not Exactly A Hero: novel game: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Charlie in Underworld: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $11 (Reg. $16)

Today’s best game deals: LEGO 2K Drive hits Amazon all-time low from $40 (36% off), more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Foto Graphic Creator Studio: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Truck Go: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doge Flyer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hexio: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Loco Looper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Not Another Weekend: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $25 (Reg. $40)

Dwarf Journey features:

A glimpse of death made the strong and wise warrior Gallar look for a way to continue enjoying worldly pleasures for all eternity. Ancient writings say there is a mystical cave in the Valley of Eternity that holds a lost relic capable of granting eternal life to the brave who finds it. Armed with his ax and his trusty pickaxe, Gallar sets off for the northern mountains in search of an epic adventure that may cost his own life; or guarantee it forever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!