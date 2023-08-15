Apple’s latest AirPods 3 fall to second-best price yet at $140 (Reg. $169)

Amazon is now offering the second-best price to date on Apple’s latest AirPods 3. The most recent entry-level true wireless earbuds from Apple have hardly been on sale throughout 2023 so far, and now seeing their first discount in over a month at $139.99 shipped. Normally fetching $169, you’re looking at $29 in savings alongside the best price of the year outside of Prime Day. Today’s offer comes within $1 of that previous mention, and is the second-best discount to date. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac and head below for a full breakdown on what to expect.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

But if we’re talking AirPods, we have to mention that the all-new AirPods Pro 2 have landed at the best price yet, too. Going to the opposite end of Apple’s listening experience lineup than the far more affordable AirPods 2, these flagship earbuds deliver more than just higher-end audio. There’s now the ability for the ANC to adapt to your surroundings, as well as conversation detection that can automatically play and pause music based on if you’re talking with someone or not. The $50 discount live right now makes all of that even better, dropping the AirPods Pro 2 down to $199.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

