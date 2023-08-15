Today’s best game deals: LEGO 2K Drive hits Amazon all-time low from $40 (36% off), more

Since being unveiled back in the spring, deals on the new LEGO 2K Drive brick-built racing experience have been slight at best. Outside of a couple digital deals, notable price drops on physical copies have been mostly hard to come by until today. Amazon is now offering LEGO 2K Drive on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped, which is $20 under the going rate and the best price we can find. You’ll also find it starting for the same price on Xbox and down at $44.99 on PlayStation 5 from the regular $70 price tag. All versions are now sitting at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, you’re looking at an open-world racing experience set in a LEGO-crafted world known as Bricklandia. Exploring the open-world and racing is just the tip of the brick here, joining a full-on story mode, Cup Series tourneys, and off-the-wall minigames. “Zoom past lush fields on Turbo Acres’ pavement, go off-roading in the deserts of Big Butte County, cruise across Prospecto Valley’s picturesque waterways, and more. Get a complete breakdown of the experience right here and head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

