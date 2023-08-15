Today’s best game deals: LEGO 2K Drive hits Amazon all-time low from $40 (36% off), more

Since being unveiled back in the spring, deals on the new LEGO 2K Drive brick-built racing experience have been slight at best. Outside of a couple digital deals, notable price drops on physical copies have been mostly hard to come by until today. Amazon is now offering LEGO 2K Drive on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped, which is $20 under the going rate and the best price we can find. You’ll also find it starting for the same price on Xbox and down at $44.99 on PlayStation 5 from the regular $70 price tag. All versions are now sitting at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, you’re looking at an open-world racing experience set in a LEGO-crafted world known as Bricklandia. Exploring the open-world and racing is just the tip of the brick here, joining a full-on story mode, Cup Series tourneys, and off-the-wall minigames. “Zoom past lush fields on Turbo Acres’ pavement, go off-roading in the deserts of Big Butte County, cruise across Prospecto Valley’s picturesque waterways, and more. Get a complete breakdown of the experience right here and head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Summer Nintendo Multiplayer Sale
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $44 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $50 (Reg. $70)
- Mario Party Superstars $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle $30 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop SEGA sale from $2
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition $50 (Reg. $90)
- Or standard edition at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Game Builder Garage $21 (Reg. $30)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons $4 (Reg. $15)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R $30 (Reg. $50)
- Doom $16 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Standard $40 (Reg. $60)
- Broforce $3 (Reg. $15)
- Among Us $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course $19 (Reg. $27)
- And even more first-party Switch game deals…
- And even more third-party Switch game deals…
- Plus additional price drops liven the eShop…
PlayStation Back to School Sale
- PlayStation 5 disc version console $450 (Reg. $500)
- DualSense Controllers (all colors) from $49 (Reg. $70)
And the game deals…
- God of War $9 (Reg. $20)
- Gran Turismo Sport $9 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $39 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $30 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- Gran Turismo 7 $46 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $29 (Reg. $70)
- MLB The Show 23 from $29 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- More PlayStation 5 games up to 60% off
- More PlayStation 4 games up to 60% off
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus eShop $6 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 pre-orders live at $50
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Kirby: Star Allies on Nintendo Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Far Cry 6 PS4/PS5 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Best Buy 10 Days. 10 Games. 10 Dollars sale
- MADDEN NFL 24: Standard Edition pre-order $50 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $48 (Reg. $70)
- Prey PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- A Plague Tale: Requiem PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- Hi-Fi RUSH Xbox $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox Bethesda sale from $3
- Xbox Far Cry franchise sale up to 85% off
- Xbox Quakecon Sale up to 75% off
- Capcom Fighting Collection PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Origins Plus $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation PSN Summer Sale now live at up to 75% off
- Elden Ring, FIFA 23, Call of Duty, Dead Island 2, much more
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
