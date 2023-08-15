REI’s Co-op Cycles e1.2 pedal assist e-bike sees rare $399 discount to $1,500

REI is now offering one of the first chances yet to save on its in-house Co-op Cycles e1.2 Electric Bike at $1,499.93 shipped. Down from $1,899, you’re looking at $399 in savings alongside a new all-time low. The Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 arrives with five different modes of pedal-assist with a 350W motor helping you travel at up to 20 MPH. There’s a 50-mile range to back that, with a 672Wh 48V 14Ah battery pairing with front and rear lights, hydraulic disc brakes, and dual cargo racks. All of that tech sits within an aluminum frame that comes in one of three colors. Get a closer look at how it stacks up in our launch coverage.

On the other hand, there’s also the Co-op Cycled e1.1 e-bike to consider instead. This model sells for $1,200 right now, and while we did see it sell for less last month as part of a clearance event that the 1.2 model wasn’t included in, this is still a compelling model for those who don’t need the extra range or the front cargo rack.

We have a fresh assortment of markdowns this week up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, as well. Including far more than just EVs, the savings carry over to tools for getting ready to wind down summer and far more. But if you don’t mind us circling back to an electric vehicle discount, the Rad Power Bikes electric RadTrike is on sale for one of the first times ever and is now seeing a $600 discount. Dropping to a new all-time low, this unique three-wheeled machine is now sitting at $1,899.

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 features:

A front rack and more powerful battery differentiate this model from the Generation e1.1. Low stand-over height design makes the bike easy to get on and off and easy to stabilize while standing at a stop. Upright riding position gives you great visibility; adjustable stem lets you fine-tune the cockpit to fit you. One-size adjustable frame makes sharing with friends and family as easy as changing the seat height. Bafang 350W hub-drive motor offers a smooth ride with 5 pedal-assist modes, plus a walk mode

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!