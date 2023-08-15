mophie’s 2023 fabric-wrapped USB-C PD Power Bank hits $35 Amazon low (30% off)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $50 $35
a close up of electronics

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model mophie Powerstation PD Power Bank for $34.99 shipped. This 10,000mAh portable battery carries a $50 regular price directly from Zagg with today’s offer delivering a solid 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. After first launching back in March as the brand’s latest 10,000mAh portable power bank, it features an 18W USB-C power delivery output that “charges your phone at the fastest speed possible.” From there, you’ll find a USB-A connector for legacy gear to provide the ability to power up a pair of devices simultaneously alongside a 4-light LED power indicator that displays the charging status and current battery life. All oif which is joined by a fabric finish that “prevents scuffs and scratches.” More deals and details below. 

A more affordable solution comes by way of the PowerCore Slim 10K PD from Anker. Now selling for just under $24 Prime shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon, this one delivers the same battery capacity alongside 20W Power Delivery and USB-C connectivity, just without the nice fabric-wrapped housing. 

And while we are talking Anker power gear, we are now tracking a solid price drop on the brand’s Nano 3 GaN chargers – some of our favorite options out there right now. Delivering a range of color options to choose from, you can land one for $17 Prime shipped right now and take a deeper dive in our hands-on review. Our recent feature piece on Anker’s new Nano Lightning Power Bank is worth look as well, especially for folks not upgrading to iPhone 15 this year. 

mophie Powerstation features:

  • 10,000 mAh high-capacity internal battery. The mophie Powerstation power bank allows superfast charging that can fully charge your phone up to 2.1 times. Charge 2 devices at the same time
  • 18W USB-C power delivery output charges your phone at the fastest speed possible and get up to 50 percent battery in just 30 minutes. The USB-C port can be used to recharge the power station itself, in record time.
  • Along with the USB-C PD port, the portable power bank also features (1) USB-A port for charging another smartphone, tablet, and any other USB-enabled device. The pack includes one charging cable (USB-A to USB-C).
  • The mophie Powerstation features an integrated 4-light LED power indicator which displays the charging status and current battery life, so you never run out of juice in either the Power Bank or your USB devices.

