Tested: Anker’s new Nano Lightning Power Bank is better late than never

Anker just launched its new Nano Lightning Power Bank. It’s a simple and yet equally peculiar charging accessory for iPhone 14, with a compact build, 5,000mAh internal battery, and the signature fold out Lightning connector. All of which are reasons why it hasn’t left my everyday carry since I unboxed it.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Hands-on with the new Anker Nano Lightning Power Bank

In what feels like a blast from the past, Anker’s latest power bank isn’t employing MagSafe or another all-new charging standard. Instead, Lightning is right at the center of the new charging experience with its recently-released Nano Power Bank. The 5,000mAh internal battery pairs with a lightweight form-factor that is of course headlined by the fact that it has a fold out Lightning connector.

The soft touch plastic does scratch a bit

The handheld design has enough juice to top off your iPhone 14 series handset once or twice from its MFi connection. There’s only a single port on it otherwise, with a USB-C port on the side used exclusively for refueling the internal battery. So with its emphasis on refueling the latest iPhones and those smartphones alone, we’re seeing how it stacks up at the $30 or less price point.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Equipped with a built-in Lightning connector, making it easy to charge your Apple devices without having to carry an extra cable.

Power your device quickly and efficiently with the 12W output, so you’ll be up and running in no time.

The power bank is made specifically for Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, and iPods—trust it to work safely and effectively with your devices.

9to5Toys’ Take

Right off the bat, I have to say that Anker’s timing here wasn’t exactly the best. The new Nano Lightning Power Bank first hit the scene back in July, really only meaning that there’s 2 months where it can be paired with the latest iPhone. With just about every report pointing to the fact that Apple will be switching to USB-C for this year’s handset, this isn’t the most forward-thinking debut from Anker.

Even so, I am still amped about the new power bank and will be continuing the rest of this hands-on look talking about it through the lens of people like myself who are going to be upgrading to the new iPhone, as well as those who plan on sticking with an iPhone 14 or later for a bit longer.

Anker’s new Nano Lightning Power Bank is easily one of my favorite releases from the brand in ages. I’ve been on the MagSafe train since the very first day I got my iPhone 12, and have shared positive thoughts on all of the brand’s power banks of the magnetic variety. But, there really is something just so convenient about being able to plug in right into your phone.

I love that it has the Lightning connector tucked away and just a quick flip away. I’ve used some equally as compact power banks in the past, but not having to actually carry around a Lightning cable is fantastic. And while MagSafe gear does match that feature, the Lightning connection leveraged here means that you can also take advantage of faster charging speeds to boot.

Size is an equal part of the game here, and the Anker Nano Lightning Power Bank really excels compared to its magnetic counterparts. In pervious posts about the new release, I compared it to the size of a lighter. It’s not entirely the case when stacked next to each other, but the resemblance is there. This charger barely makes a dent in even my smallest purse, and anyone who rocks a compact everyday carry is sure to enjoy much of the same space-saving design.

All of that leads me to the price tag, which is equally compelling. Hearing the word Lightning in the context of any gadget or accessory is sure to invoke thoughts of rising prices, with all of the Apple licensing involved. But Anker’s latest still clocks in at a respectable $30 price tag. It has been on sale for further down into the $20 range as of late, too, only making it a better value.

You really just have to ask yourself of if you’ll be buying a new phone next month because if so, it’s probably wise to hold off on the Anker Nano Lightning Power Bank. Both your wallet and the environment will thank you, and maybe the company will even come out with a USB-C version. But for everyone else, this is one of my new favorite power banks, and a staple of my setup for when I’m out and about.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!