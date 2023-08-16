New all-time low lands this 2TB WD Red SN700 SSD in your NAS setup at $152, more from $32

Amazon is now offering the Western Digital 2TB Red SN700 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for NAS devices down at $151.37 shipped. This model has sat at $250 for most of this year before starting to drop down in price back in May. Today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. While the SSD WD Red drives aren’t going to deliver the same value per TB as the HDD counterparts, they are also a great way to add some speed to your NAS rig, clocking in at up to 3,400MB/s. WD’s Red line of NAS storage has long been among our favorite and a particularly popular option for the reliability and purpose-built design, this time around coming in the form of an NVMe SSD with an M.2 2880 form-factor. Head below for more details and details.

More WD Red NAS drive deals:

If you’re not partial to the reliable WD Red lineup or are just looking for an upgrade to throw in your PC, we are still tracking all-time lows on the 7,500MB/s PNY XLR8 models starting from $55 shipped right here. But if it’s some serious speed you’re after, ongoing price drops starting from $168 on the Gen5 Crucial T700 internals will do just that. They clock at up to 12,400MB/s to deliver some of the fastest options on the market in the price range. These are some of the best prices we have tracked yet as well.

Western Digital 2TB Red SN700 SSD features:

Robust system responsiveness and exceptional I/O performance

Tackle NAS workloads with exceptional reliability and endurance

Tame tough projects like virtualization and collaborative editing

Perfect for multitasking applications with multiple users

Scale your NAS device with huge capacities up to 4TB*

Purpose-built and tested to be compatible with popular NAS systems

