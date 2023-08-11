New low lands on PNY’s 4TB XLR8 7,500MB/s M.2 Gen4 Internal SSD at $270 shipped

We are tracking some notable deals on internal SSDs this week from the likes of Samsung and WD, but you won’t find a 4TB option like this PNY at a price quite like today’s from those two. Amazon is now offering the PNY 4TB XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $269.99 shipped. This model started out 2023, like most 4TB solutions, at an exorbitant $470+ before starting to drop into the $390 and then $300 range. Today’s deal is delivering a new Amazon all-time low and one of the better prices around for a 4TB 7,500MB/s solution. Featuring NVMe Gen4 x4 architecture and the M.2 form-factor, it is ready to upgrade your battlestation at a value-packed price and with notable speeds. It also comes backed by a 5-year warranty. More details below.

Having said all that, the brand new Lexar model that debuted this week are doing some serious damage in the budget-friendly category. With launch deals still live on the new NM790, you’ll find offers starting from $38 with the 4TB now selling for $210 – it’s not quite as fast as the PNY but it comes very close and is a much newer release. All of the details you need are in our launch coverage.

More of this week’s best internal SSD deals:

PNY4TB XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD features:

Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand

The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 6,850MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads

Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team

