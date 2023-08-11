New low lands on PNY’s 4TB XLR8 7,500MB/s M.2 Gen4 Internal SSD at $270 shipped

We are tracking some notable deals on internal SSDs this week from the likes of Samsung and WD, but you won’t find a 4TB option like this PNY at a price quite like today’s from those two. Amazon is now offering the PNY 4TB XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $269.99 shipped. This model started out 2023, like most 4TB solutions, at an exorbitant $470+ before starting to drop into the $390 and then $300 range. Today’s deal is delivering a new Amazon all-time low and one of the better prices around for a 4TB 7,500MB/s solution. Featuring NVMe Gen4 x4 architecture and the M.2 form-factor, it is ready to upgrade your battlestation at a value-packed price and with notable speeds. It also comes backed by a 5-year warranty. More details below.
Having said all that, the brand new Lexar model that debuted this week are doing some serious damage in the budget-friendly category. With launch deals still live on the new NM790, you’ll find offers starting from $38 with the 4TB now selling for $210 – it’s not quite as fast as the PNY but it comes very close and is a much newer release. All of the details you need are in our launch coverage.
PNY4TB XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD features:
- Upgrade your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled computer to enjoy the extreme performance you demand
- The NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivers exceptional performance of up to 7,500MB/s seq. read and 6,850MB/s seq. write speeds; slower when equipped in PCIe Gen3 x4 motherboards
- The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe Gen4 interface allows for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s
- Ultra high performance is ideal for demanding applications, high-end games, and intense workloads
- Backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty or TBW with support from our US based technical support team
