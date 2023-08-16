Today’s Android game and app deals: Atom RPG, Million Onion Hotel, Darkest of Times, more

The mid-week collection of the best Android game and app deals has been gathered down below the fold for your money-saving pleasure. All of this afternoon’s Google Play offers are also joined by the best price yet on the OnePlus 11 256GB smartphone, this discount on Acer’s new Chromebook 516 GE, and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include Football Manager 2023 Mobile, Atom RPG, Million Onion Hotel, Through the Darkest of Times, Notes, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

Atom RPG features:

In 1986 the world war between the Soviet Union and the Western Bloc ended in mutual nuclear bombings. Both superpowers went down in flames. The impact of the fallout almost ended civilization as we know it. You are one of the survivors of the apocalypse.

Your mission – to explore the wild and wondrous postnuclear world of the Soviet Wasteland. To earn your place under the sun in this new age. To investigate retro style bunkers, descend into a stalker filled metro, fight terrible mutants and solve a shadowy conspiracy, aimed at destroying all that is left of life on Earth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!