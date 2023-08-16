Score four eneloop Pro AAA rechargeable batteries and a charger for $30 (Save $8)

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of Panasonic’s popular eneloop Pro AAA Rechargeable Batteries bundled with a companion charger at $29.77 shipped. Typically fetching $38, you’re looking at over $8 in savings alongside the second-best price of the year. This comes within $3 of the all-time low and is the best discount we’ve seen in months. This starter bundle from Panasonic is the perfect solution for kickstarting a more environmentally-friendly setup. The four included AAA batteries are a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets around the house. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger, which can power up each of the rechargeable batteries’ 950mAh charges. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, you can bring home much of the same bundle as above, just with AA batteries at the center. This kit includes four of the rechargeable Pro batteries to go alongside that same companion charger. It sells for $35.67 on Amazon right now, dropping down from the usual $40 going rate and steps up to deliver a different form-factor than the AAA bundle above. These batteries notably step up to 2,550mAh capacities.

We have a fresh assortment of markdowns this week up for grabs in our Green Deals guide, as well. Including far more than just EVs, the savings carry over to tools for getting ready to wind down summer and far more. But if you don’t mind us circling back to an electric vehicle discount, the Rad Power Bikes electric RadTrike is on sale for one of the first times ever and is now seeing a $600 discount. Dropping to a new all-time low, this unique three-wheeled machine is now sitting at $1,899.

eneloop Pro AAA battery bundle features:

Individually charges eneloop and eneloop pro Ni-MH rechargeable AA or AAA batteries

4 individual LED charge indicator lights

Battery detection technology – auto shut off

950mAh typical, 900 mAh minimum

Recharge up to 500 times

