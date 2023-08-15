Sun Joe’s 48V IONMAX Cordless Chainsaw sees steep $120 discount to new $110 low

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 48V IONMAX Cordless Chainsaw Kit for $110.20 shipped. Down from $230, this 52% discount is $10 lower then our previous mention just a week ago. This product has a 1200W motor and 16-inch bar and chain that can easily cut through trunks, limbs, logs and branches up to 15.5” wide. It features two 24V 2.0Ah lithium-ion batteries giving you up to 25 cuts per charge, as well as an onboard 5-fl oz oiler to keep the bar and chain fully lubricated for continuous cutting. It also has a protective hand guard with kick-back brake for superior safety and control, with a built-in safety switch to prevent accidental starts, and sheath for safe storage after use. Includes a charger and 2-year warranty. With summer coming to an end and fall on the horizon, this chainsaw is an excellent addition to anyone’s tool shed.

Check out Sun Joe’s other products on sale to round out your armory of home care equipment, like the Sun Joe SPX3000-XT1 XTREAM 13A Electric High Pressure Washer for $173, after the on-page $25 off coupon is clipped. Dropping from its usual price of $240 thanks to an 18% discount, along with the coupon you’ll save a total of $67.

Sun Joe 48V IONMAX Cordless Chain Saw Kit Features:

Onboard auto-oiler keeps the bar and chain lubricated for continuous cutting. Tool-less tensioning tightens the chain with just a twist. Powerful 1200 W motor and 16-inch bar + chain cuts cleanly through trunks, limbs, logs and branches up to 15.5-inches wide. Safety features include: a protective hand guard with kick back brake for superior safety + control; a built-in safety switch to prevent accidental starts, and sheath for safe storage after use.

