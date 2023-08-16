Here’s how to score a discount on your Starfield pre-order ahead of next month’s release

Wondering how to score a deal on on your Starfield pre-order ahead of next month’s release? Bethesda’s highly-anticipated sci-fi RPG is its first new IP in many years and one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year. Now just weeks ahead of hitting store shelves, Newegg is offering PC and Xbox gamers to score a deal on the digital pre-orders of the game. While this one is indeed coming to Xbox Game Pass, folks who don’t pay for membership there can score a nice little price drop on a digital copy of both the standard and premium versions of the game with day one delivery. Head below for more details.

You’re not going to score the sweet Starfield smartwatch companion wearable with these versions of the game like you would with the physical Constellation Edition release. But these deals are a notable way to score a deal right now with digital delivery on September 1, 2023 for the premium edition and day 1 availability on the standard edition come September 6. Both version are still up at full price on Amazon.

Be sure to use code SAVEXDPP at checkout to score the deals below. Valid from now through August 22, 2023.

Then go dive into the latest gameplay deep dive if you haven’t yet, get a good look at the amazing new Starfield Xbox controller and headset – they are easily some of the best ever if you ask me – and here’s the new Seagate Starfield Game Drives.

Here’s more details on both versions of the game mentioned above:

Pre-order now and receive “Old Mars Skin Pack” in-game bonus skins:

Laser Cutter

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

Premium Edition includes:

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access*

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Actual play time depends on purchase date and is subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.

