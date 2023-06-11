Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay and behind the scenes action

Earlier today, Microsoft showed gamers what’s on tap this year in its third annual Xbox Summer Games Showcase, and now the company is back to give us a deeper look at one of its hit upcoming titles from the Bethesda stable. Starfield has easily been one of the most anticipated games of all-time, and the studio just spent the last 45 minutes showing off everything from gameplay, characters, story elements, UI, and more.

Bethesda details nearly an hour of new Starfield content

We last checked in with Starfield back during last year’s Xbox Summer Games Showcase event, and now the latest from Bethesda is getting the spotlight once again for the 2023 event. The big thing you need to know right off the bat is that Starfield is going to be releasing in 2023. The wait will soon be over, as the game gears up to land on September 6.

Bethesda really wants to focus and emphasize that this is one of its signature games though and through. The biggest takeaway from the direct showcase this afternoon was just how much there is to do in the world, or better yet universe. The team behind the game really wants to make sure you’re getting lost in random encounters, side quests, and exploration missions all while you make your way through the title’s compelling campaign.

The universe is absolutely packed with things to do and places to visit, with over 1,000 planets and solar systems that actually simulates the world around you. There’s realtime global illumination that adjusts the way that each planet looks based on the type of star it orbits, as well as its atmosphere.

As for actually exploring the game, you’ll be able to dive into the vast universe in either third person or first person! And to make sure you’re as immersed as possible, there’s an all-new character creation system that is the most intuitive yet from Bethesda. Despite being easier to get crafting your own in-game persona from the beginning, it’s also the most expansive system so far with much more detail and customization options than ever before.

Not just in the looks department, either. Your own character can come from different backgrounds that help you stand out amongst the galaxy of personalities. It not only gives your character a complex history on paper, but also influences how you’ll interact with the world around you. NPCs will respond differently, and the entire narrative can take a turn based on your character’s origins. There’s also different traits you can add on through your play through that change the game. You can have a religious background that helps you fit in with zealots terrorizing the outer rim, a mercenaries system that sends hit squads to come take care of you in exchange for buffed health reserves, and a skill point system that gives you even more customization into how you play Starfield.

But because this is a space game, it really is all about your vehicles. Your ship is your home in Starfield, and the customization options are as expansive as you can think of. There’s not only different spacecraft to begin with, like starfighters for combat and freighters for smuggling cargo, but also the ability to tailor the designs to fit your needs.

Though regardless of what kind of vehicle you end up with, space fights are going to be something that’s unavoidable in a universe as big as Starfield. The game really leans into that, but does something different than we’ve seen from other titles. Battles are about far more than just blasting away enemies, as you’ll have to allocate energy between weapons, engines, shields, and other aspects of your ship. You can also be more strategic and attack specific subsystems of enemy craft to immobilize them for docking and boarding, or just blowing them out of existence.

Starfield collector’s edition launching with working smartwatch

Alongside all of the news about what to except from exploring the world of Starfield, Microsoft also revealed some physical add-ons to the game. Starting off is the collector’s edition of the game, which includes not only a gorgeous display case, but also a smartwatch that actually syncs with your phone. It’s based on the wearable you get in the game and on top of telling time will display information from the game.

There’s also a pair of themed Xbox accessories. Starfield will be launching with a gorgeous new Xbox Series X controller, alongside a headset with much of the same galactic theming. The controller sells for $79.99, while the headset clocks in at $124.99.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!