Jump into the action with LG’s 27-inch Ultragear OLED Gaming Monitor at all-time low $800

Amazon is offering the LG 27-inch Ultragear OLED QHD Gaming Monitor for $799.99 shipped. Down from $1,000, this 20% discount is the all-time lowest price we’ve found for this product. With this package, you’re looking at a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display with a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and a 240Hz refresh rate as well as a 0.03ms response time ensuring smoother scenes with less lag or ghosting. Thanks to its DCI-P3 color space in conjunction with its anti-glare screen and AMD FreeSync Premium, you’ll be able to explore HDR content with a 98.5% elevated color spectrum, reduced flickering, and minimized light reflections, meaning you can more easily focus on the game at hand rather than strain your sight and sacrifice your concentration.

Looking for a larger monitor option? Well Amazon is currently offering the LG UltraGear UHD 32-Inch Gaming Monitor for $830, 36% down from its usual $1300. Differing from the deal above, this monitor offers a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) display with a 144Hz refresh rate on PC games and up to a 120Hz rate on console games. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro virtually eliminates screen tearing and minimizes stutter in high-resolution and fast-paced games for a fast and fluid gaming experience

LG 27-inch Ultragear OLED Gaming Monitor Features:

Bring big time color to the screen. The LG UltraGear OLED 27″ display lets you explore HDR content the way it was meant to be seen with DCI-P3 98.5%—an elevated color spectrum that showcases brilliant color.Specific uses for product – Gaming. Enjoy smoother, vivid colors and high-resolution graphics thanks to HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. Both connections are supported on this display and let you experience up to 240Hz refresh rate.

