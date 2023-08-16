OWC’s 2023 solid-metal 11-port Thunderbolt 4 dock with integrated power now $300 ($50 off)

The official OWC Amazon storefront is now offering its latest 11-port Thunderbolt Go Dock down at $299.99 shipped. Regularly $350, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest price we can find. We have seen only a few price drops since its unveil at CES earlier this year, within today’s offering coming in at the second-lowest total all-time low – it quickly dropped to $280 once earlier this summer for a couple days. As detailed in our launch coverage and hands-on review, you’re looking at a particularly well-built Thunderbolt 4 dock made of a solid heavy-duty metal. OWC calls this model the “first full-featured” 11-port 8K Thunderbolt dock with an integrated power supply because you won’t have to deal with one of those larger power bricks sitting in between the power cable and your outlet – a feature I found to be quite convenient in my hands-on time with the device. It houses three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A, a USB-C connection, SD card reader, Ethernet, and HDMI alongside 90W of power passthrough to charge connected machines (more details on the up to 8K video resolution support that can be found here). Swing by our review for a closer look and down below for more.

If a more casual USB-C hub is all you’ll need to expand your I/O setup, something like this ultra-affordable Anker 332 USB-C Hub with a 5-in-1 setup will save you a ton. You can score one for just $18 Prime shipped right now on Amazon, just don’t expect the same level of quality, the premium build, or the expansive I/O potential found on the OWC offering detailed above.

A more affordable Thunderbolt 4 option comes by way of Plugable’s new USB4/Thunderbolt Dual Monitor Dock we reviewed recently. And another USB-C variant worth taking a look at is UGREEN’s latest 6-in-1 release that delivers dual 4K HDMI display support and is now selling for just over $30 shipped on Amazon with over 50% in savings. Take a deeper dive on this one while the deal is still live right here.

OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock features:

Add all the external storage, multiple displays, and accessories you need with (3) Thunderbolt 4 ports, (3) USB-A ports, and (1) USB-C port; One dock that works with all your Thunderbolt and USB-C devices Go Easier: Built-in power supply eliminates heavy power brick hassle while enabling more workflows vs bus-powered docks; Go Everywhere:Enjoy mobile connectivity with a rugged, solid aluminum heat-dissipating fanless design. Go Faster: Enhance network-based workflows and transfer files up to 2.5x faster than standard 1GbE. Go Energized: Keep your notebook travel ready with up to 90W charging power; Go Manage: Rest assured you can keep your devices managed with Go Dock’s MDM compatibility. 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty.

