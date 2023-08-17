Today’s Android game and app deals: Little Big Workshop, Front Armies, Hexologic, more

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just make sure to check out this $80 price drop on Galaxy Watch 5 as well as the rest of the cash discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5. Moving on to the apps, highlights include titles like Little Big Workshop, Front Armies, Hexologic, Mirages of Winter, freebie icon packs, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of this afternoon’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android game and app deals still live

Little Big Workshop features:

Imagine a magical factory, appearing right in your living room. A carefully planned masterpiece, where diligent workers throw together anything customers want. Rubber ducks and dressers, drones and electric guitars, scooters and other wonderful goods can be created from many different materials and sold for hard cash – cash you invest right back into your factory to get more machines, more workers and grow your business. In Little Big Workshop you become a factory tycoon!

