First cash discount takes $100 off Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering one of the first cash discounts on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Dropping the entry-level 256GB model to $1,699.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the savings take $100 off the usual $1,800 price tag for an unlocked model. This is the first chance to save on this configuration, with the only other markdowns from Amazon so far applying to the elevated 512GB capacity. Today’s offer is also available alongside a competing promotion that trades the direct cash discount in for a $200 Amazon credit. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

If you’d prefer to go with a more compact foldable, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also seeing its first cash discount at Amazon, too. Applying to the same 256GB entry-level capacity, the savings take $100 off in order to mark the first chance to save on the standard edition of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

