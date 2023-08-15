First cash discount takes $100 off Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Amazon

Rikka Altland -
AmazonAndroidSamsung
$1,700

Amazon is now offering one of the first cash discounts on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Dropping the entry-level 256GB model to $1,699.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the savings take $100 off the usual $1,800 price tag for an unlocked model. This is the first chance to save on this configuration, with the only other markdowns from Amazon so far applying to the elevated 512GB capacity. Today’s offer is also available alongside a competing promotion that trades the direct cash discount in for a $200 Amazon credit. We take a closer look at the whole experience in our hands-on review.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness.

If you’d prefer to go with a more compact foldable, Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also seeing its first cash discount at Amazon, too. Applying to the same 256GB entry-level capacity, the savings take $100 off in order to mark the first chance to save on the standard edition of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features:

Streaming on the go with this big screen is a big deal; Unfold the massive 7.6″ screen* on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are. With Galaxy Z Fold5, enjoy mobile games on the cover screen or unfold the interior screen for a more immersive experience; With an impressive processor, power through with a high refresh rate and minimal input delays. With Dual-App Viewing, you can do more with more screen on Galaxy Z Fold5; Drag and drop photos into a text message, shop two sites side by side or stream videos while checking your feed

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds with Alexa hit second-...
LEGO officially reveals new 1,111-piece Ideas Insect Co...
Meet StanbyME Go: LG’s new 27-inch hybrid touchsc...
Today’s best game deals: LEGO 2K Drive hits Amazo...
Cricut crafting machines/heat presses up to 35% off fro...
Carter’s Rule the School Sale offers up to 50% of...
Onvis HomeKit smart plugs sport Matter and Thread suppo...
Save up to $1,000 on 120Hz Samsung The Frame 4K TVs wit...
Load more...
Show More Comments