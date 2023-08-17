Jetson’s J5 Electric Bike solves commuter concerns for $500 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Jetson J5 Electric Bike for $499.99 shipped. Down from $600, this 17% discount is the lowest price for this product since 2022. This E-bike is an excellent option for your commuter needs, getting you where you need to be with its 350W rear wheel motor that is as equally powerful as it is quiet. It can reach speeds up to 15 MPH, and its lithium-ion battery has a range of 15 miles with the twist throttle, and 30 miles with its pedal assist. It features a convenient easy folding mechanism so that when you are finished riding, you can fold it up for easy storage – under your desk, or in a small closet or space out of the way.

As an alternative option, Amazon is offering the Jetson Bolt Pro Electric Bike for $400, down from its usual $500. With similar features as the deal above, this E-bike is also equipped with a 350W motor able to propel itself up to 15 MPH for up to 15 miles with the twist throttle and 30 miles with the pedal assist. Instead of being able to completely fold, however, it features a collapsible handlebar.

If you’re looking for cheaper commuter options, check out our recent coverage for the Segway Ninebot F-Series that are seeing massive discounts, like the Ninebot F25 for $300, a 47% discount from its usual $570. It offers a 300W motor delivering a 15.5 MPH speed and a travel distance of 12.4 miles. It’s an excellent starter scooter for the Ninebot Series. Or maybe you’re looking for an alternative brand with a little more commuting power? Check out the Gotrax Eclipse Ultra. And for those of the younger persuasion, check out our coverage of more kid-friendly scooters.

Jetson J5 Electric Bike Features:

Be Electric: The J5 runs on 100% electric power

350-Watt Rear Wheel Motor: Zip around town in style with the J5’s powerful yet quiet motor.

Battery: Comes with a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery

Twist Throttle: Adventure is at your fingertips, with twist throttle acceleration.

Top Speed: The J5 can hit a top speed of 15 mph.

Battery Range: The J5 has a battery range of up to 15 miles (with twist throttle) and a range of 30 miles (with pedal assist).

