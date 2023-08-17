This 2-pack of Philips Hue Play Bar color lamps adds some ambience to your smart home at $99

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Play Bar starter kit for $99 shipped. Dropping the 2-pack of lamps down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings while matching our previous mention from May. This is also the best price of the year. These Hue Play lights are perfect options for adding bias lighting to your home theater, desk, or just some shelving. Each of the included light bars come with an adhesive 3M mount that can also double as a stand. So whether you want to attach them right to the back of the TV or place the lights on a console, next to your monitor, or somewhere else in your home office, this kit has you covered. I personally have a few of these in a bookshelf right now to illuminate some of my collectibles. Head below for more.

We’re also still tracking some home theater upgrades that come in a different form-factor. Two different versions of Philips Hue’s Gradient lamps are getting in on the savings right now, in the process also stepping up to deliver more enticing addressable RGB lighting. Both of these now start from $137, marking the best prices of the year from the usual $200 or higher price tags.

If you’re looking to expand the outdoor portion of your smart home to really enjoy those fall patio hangouts, an ongoing Philips Hue outdoor lighting sale is also still live at Amazon. Offering markdowns on everything from pathway lamps to light fixtures and more, you’ll find pricing starts at $104.

Philips Hue Play Starter Kit features:

Create the most beautiful backlight for your television. Just mount Philips Hue Play behind your screen using the clips and double-sided tape included in the pack, and enhance your viewing experience with splashes of light surrounding your television. Search for Hue Sync (FREE) at meethue.com to your PC and synchronize your Philips Hue lights with your Music & Movies. Requires the Philip Hue Bridge for smart home connectivity.

