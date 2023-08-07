Philips Hue outdoor lighting sale discounts pathway lamps, light fixtures, more from $104

Amazon today has launched an outdoor Philips Hue smart lighting sale. Marking down an assortment of light fixtures, pathway lamps, and other gear for your patio and yard, shipping is free across the board. Pricing starts at $104 for the lamps themselves, with some extra accessories like outdoor power strips and hubs also getting in on the savings from $38. Everything in today’s sale will need to be paired with a Philips Hue hub in order to take advantage of its multicolor lighting prowess, alongside integration with the likes of Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. We break down all of the different weather-resistant lights down below the fold, but you can exact some of the best discounts ever and the lowest prices of the year amongst just about everything.

Starting off the sale, Amazon is marking down some of the Philips Hue outdoor pathway lights. Each one of these is going to need to be paired with an existing kit or one of the Philips Hue outdoor power supply kits. Luckily, the latter is currently on sale for $68.49 at Amazon. That takes 24% off the usual $90 price tag and delivers the second-best price to date at within $2 of the all-time low. The 100W kit can power a pair of lights below with a water-resistant build to withstand the elements.

But if you’re looking to just score a complete kit on sale, the Econic Base Kit is your best bet now that it is marked down to $121.42 from the usual $150 price tag. Today’s $29 price cut is the best of 2023 and comes within $6 of the best we’ve seen over the past year. This smart pathway light expands the rest of your Philips Hue setup with an outdoor-ready design. Alongside its white and color output, the lamp itself is paired with a ground stake as well as the weather-resistant power supply that can be used to power additional lights in the Hue outdoor ecosystem, too.

Alongside the standalone lamps on sale, we’re also tracking price cuts on some outdoor-ready lighting fixtures from the Philips Hue ecosystem. These need wiring into your patio or porch in order to light up your space, but deliver color illumination to your home with one of four different designs.

Like we said earlier, you’re going to need the Philips Hue Hub to use any of these lights. Amazon at least is helping you complete your outdoor lighting kit by marking down the bridge to $38.24 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $60 price tag, an on-page coupon pairs with a cash discount to take $22 off and deliver the best price of the year. Pairing over Zigbee, this hub lets you access smartphone control, automation, and voice assistant support for all of the lights on sale today.

As far as other gear goes this week, we’re also tracking a pair of discounts on Nanoleaf’s new Matter-enabled gear. Arriving with much of the same HomeKit connectivity, the savings start at $16 and deliver two different form-factors. There’s the typical A19 smart bulb that also comes joined by a color light strip, both of which are down to all-time lows thanks to only the second-ever discounts.

Philips Hue Econic Pathway Light features:

Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest products or Samsung SmartThings system, or use the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor to automate smart lights upon detection of movement. Brighten up dark paths with 16 million colors or all shades of white. No more complexity to get smart lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

