Upgrade your battlestation with the MSI Clutch GM41 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $55

Amazon is offering the MSI Clutch GM41 Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse & Charging Dock for $54.99 shipped, with on-page $4.83 coupon. Down from $95, this 42% discount is the second lowest price we’ve seen for this product. Designed for competitive FPS gamers, this wireless mouse is 30% lighter than normal mice at just 74-grams, with an ergonomic symmetrical design that moves with the hand effortlessly. Built with the latest 2.4G RF wireless technology, latency is reduced to just 1ms, ensuring a responsiveness almost 10 times faster than a typical wireless mouse. Its battery boasts an 80-hour lifespan on a single charge, with a mere 10 minutes of charging able to recharge up to nine hours of battery life – and recharge 0% to 100% in just 90-minutes. Charging dock is included.

And while you’re upgrading your mouse, consider upgrading your keyboard as well with the MSI Vigor GK30 RGB Gaming Keyboard on Amazon for $36, down from $50. Water-repellant and splashproof, this keyboard is equipped with mecha-membrane switches and 6-Zone RGB Lighting. And for a similar option, you can get the Dacoity Gaming Keyboard for $24.

If you’re looking to go further with your battlestation upgrades, you can check out our coverage of the Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset, or the LG 42-inch Class OLED Flex Smart TV with Bendable Screen, which is currently on sale for $2,197, or the cheaper LG 27-inch Ultragear OLED QHD Gaming Monitor for $800.

MSI Clutch GM41 Wireless Gaming Mouse Features:

30% Lighter Than Normal Wireless Mice. Designed for competitive FPS gamers, the GM41 Wireless moves with the hand effortlessly with a weight of just 74 grams.

1ms Ultra-Low Wireless Latency. Built with the latest 2.4G RF wireless technology, latency is reduced to just 1ms resulting in responsiveness almost 10x faster than the typical wireless mouse on the market.

80hr Battery Life, Quick Charging Time: 10 minutes of charging time can recharge up to 9 hours of battery life. Charge the GM41 Wireless from 0% to 100% in just 90 minutes, for up to 80 hours of usage on a full charge

Ergonomic Symmetrical Design. Stay in control with a form fit for any hand shape with soft, durable rubber side grips.

