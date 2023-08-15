LG’s new bendable 42-inch OLED 120Hz Flex Smart TV sees first discount at $303 off

Amazon is offering the LG 42-Inch Class OLED Flex Smart TV with Bendable Screen for $2,196.99 shipped. Down from its usual price of $2,500, this $303 discount is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this product. With a press of a button, the 42.1-inch screen will curve from a flat screen to the perfect angle for your viewing and gaming needs. You can adjust the height, tilt, and swivel for optimal use. It features a Super Anti-Reflection (SAR) screen, giving you a 25% reduction in reflections compared to other OLED evo models, while its vibrant backlighting is able to sync with your on-screen content to put you in the heart of the action. With LG’s Game Optimizer and Dashboard you can easily adjust game settings, and with the NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.1 response time, you’re guaranteed a fluid and tear-free gaming experience. You can even voice-control functions through its built-in inclusion of Google and Alexa.

If you’re not entirely sold on the OLED Flex Smart TV, or you’re looking for an equally sized and more standard TV at a more affordable cost, why not check out this Sony 42-inch 4K Bravia XR OLED HDR Smart TV for $1,298? With its intense contrast, giving you the deepest blacks, high peak brightness, and crisp natural colors, this TV offers immersive depths and realism in your picture quality. It even has BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5: auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch to boost your gaming to the next level.

Maybe 42-inches isn’t big enough? Well head on over to our HDTV deals section for the best discounts on TVs of all kinds and sizes, like the LG C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TVs or maybe even the TCL Giant 120Hz 98-inch Smart Google TV for $5,000 if you’re feeling adventurous.

LG 42-Inch Class OLED Flex Smart TV Features:

At the push of a button, the screen of this OLED TV curves from a flat screen to the perfect angle for an optimal viewing or gaming experience. Adjust the height, tilt, and swivel to find the perfect fit. Reduce disruptions with Super Anti Reflection (SAR), delivering 25% less reflection compared to other OLED evo models. Four HDMI 2.1 ports with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) support ensure plenty of connections for your devices, with support for high frame rates and sharper images.

