Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer has 7 speeds for all your baking needs at $31 (Save $49)

Amazon is offering the Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer for $31.45 shipped, with on-page $30 off coupon. Down from its usual $80, this combined 60% discount is a new all-time lowest price for this product. With this hand mixer, you’ll be free to move around your kitchen without the concern for straying wires. You’ll get a full 25 minutes of cord-free blending power for each charge, offering seven mixing speeds to reach the perfect consistency in your baking. The automatic slow start on this mixer cuts down on splatter, with a motor able to whip the lightest of merengues or consistently mix the thickest of cookie doughs.

Let’s say you use the above mixer to whip up some pancakes for breakfast, and you have some bacon and eggs to go with it, maybe you’re even craving a panini or crepes as well – do you really want the hassle of dirtying and cleaning multiple skillets and pans? Amazon is offering the NutriChef Electric Griddle-Crepe Maker Hot Plate Cooktop with Press Grill for Paninis for $41. This electric griddle is a combination between a hot plate, crepe maker, and panini press all rolled into one convenient and versatile device. With non-stick coating, the hot plate griddle offers hassle-free operation ensuring that food will neither stick nor leave residue behind.

Amazon currently has many deals going on for kitchen equipment that can take you from home-cook to professional chef. Perhaps you’ve been wanting to upgrade your meat thermometer? Check out our coverage of devices like the NutriChef Bluetooth Grill BBQ Meat Thermometer. Or maybe you’re in need of a way to cleanly cut food into uniform slices? Check out the Cuisinart Kitchen Pro Food Slicer. Been wanting to start that indoor herb garden but feel overwhelmed with all the options in the world? Learn about the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden and Hydroponics System.

Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer Features:

CORDLESS FREEDOM: Move freely around your busy kitchen with this rechargeable electric handheld mixer. Get about 25 minutes of cord-free blending power from each charge.

VARIABLE SPEEDS: Choose from 7 mixing speeds to get the perfect consistency for all your baking needs.

REDUCE YOUR SPLATTER: The automatic slow start on our electric hand mixer blender cuts down on batter splatters for cleaner cooking.

POWERFUL MIXING: Need a cake mixer or dough mixer? No problem! This kitchen mixer can handle simple whip-ups to thick cookie dough, so you always get optimal mixing power for all your culinary needs.

KNOW WHEN TO CHARGE: The color-changing LED light ring on this handheld mixer lets you know the charge level at-a-glance, so you never get caught without enough power to finish mixing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!