Hands-on: Bailey Hikawa’s artsy, yet ergonomic case is my new favorite iPhone 14 cover

Bailey Hikawa is one of the few creators in the tech space applying a more artistic touch to the typical takes we see for smartphone accessories. I’ve been admiring her work for quite some time and finally managed to score one of the covers for myself during a restock. And let me tell you, I might have just found my new favorite iPhone case.

Bailey Hikawa iPhone 14 case: An artistic take on ergonomics

Don’t let the funky design fool you, there’s so much that I’ve fallen in love with here. But it really does all start with just one word – ergonomics.

Handmade in Los Angeles, Bailey Hikawa’s entire roster of iPhone cases have one thing in common. Through the various releases with questionable designs that unique teeter on the edge of being ergonomic and , each one adds a little extra depth. Normally phone case makers try to release designs that are as slim as possible. Sure, some brands like CASETiFY will come out with a cover that sports a little bit extra on the back, like its Pillow series, but even then you’re looking at just a few extra millimeters.

Bailey Hikawa is taking a far different approach, releasing a collection of iPhone cases that more than double the width of your handset. Not beating the allegations of just buying anything because it’s blue, I made the on-brand decision to pick up Ishi Case in Swimming Pool blue. This particular cover arrives with a very rubbery build that is very soft in-hand. It has a textured finish to lean into the ergonomics even more, if the three different protrusions on the back didn’t already help with that.

As fun as the case looked, it wasn’t until I actually picked it up and started holding my phone did I realize that the out of the box design isn’t just for show. Hikawa may have made some visually stunning or dubious releases, but at least with the Ishi Case, the form was clearly inspired by the function.

I’ve been daily driving the iPhone 14 case for the past week, and one-handed usage has never been more enjoyable. Everything from just casual browsing to taking selfies has become a such a treat compared to a naked smartphone, or really any other cover out there. The added depth to the case also means that you can use it to prop up your device. When you think of a case that doubles as a stand, this is probably not the first design that would pop into your head, but it works so well. It also works upright, too.

By far the biggest downside to an iPhone 14 case like this from Bailey Hikawa is the lack of MagSafe support. I mean, there was zero world where a case with so much dimensionality was going to be able to support wireless charging of any kind, let alone MagSafe. So it pretty much just comes with the territory. But surprisingly to myself, I haven’t been missing out on the feature all too much.

Maybe it’s the whimsy or the ergonomics, but I am just in love with the artsy vibes here. And art really is more of what these phone cases are about. This is about pushing the envelope for what an iPhone 14 case can be, and Bailey Hikawa manages to still deliver on that without sacrificing some actual functionality. As pretty as I do find the cover, there is far more at play here than just being a conversation starter.

Price is one of the other big factors at play here. The Ishi iPhone 14 case I picked up clocks in at $149 – by no means an affordable price tag. But that is what comes with the territory of a handmade accessory. I’m not going to sit here and tell you it’s the best bang for your buck in the entire history of iPhone cases. But it’s also an extremely well-made case that is – to me – worth the cash.

If you want one for yourself, Bailey Hikawa currently has a collection of the covers listed over on her website. There are tons of different designs as well as models for iPhone 14 series and some other Apple handsets, too.

9to5Toys’ Take

If the funky form-factor doesn’t make it immediately obvious, the iPhone 14 cases from Bailey Hikawa aren’t going to be for everyone. But for anyone who wants a little something extra in the unique department, there really isn’t anything else out there that fills the same niche. I’ve been obsessed with both its design and just how comfortable it is to hold.

I probably shouldn’t have purchased this so close to the reveal of Apple’s new iPhone 15 next month, but I am glad I did. I’ll be enjoying every day of use I get before upgrading to a new handset, and then patiently waiting for Hikawa to launch a new generation of cases.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!