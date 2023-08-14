Grill through your smartphone with NutriChef’s Bluetooth Meat Thermometer at $12 (Reg. $21+)

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Bluetooth Grill BBQ Meat Thermometer for $11.75 shipped. Down from its regular $21+, this is the second-lowest price we’ve seen for this product since March. With a max wireless range of 328-feet and an indoor range of 100-feet, it includes a single probe to keep track of your meat’s internal temperature. It is Bluetooth-compatible, allowing wireless monitoring through the EasyBBQ app on your smartphone, and features the real-time cooking temp, a view of the meat’s temperature history, and alarm notifications with unique target temperature settings. It is heat safe up to 572°, perfect for smoking or grilling your meat, or even baking bread, a cake, or deep frying in oil.

If you’re looking to keep track of multiple pieces of meat at once, check out the Govee Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer for $50, after the on-page $40 coupon is clipped. The wireless meat thermometer comes with four probes allowing you to keep track of the cooking of differing cuts of meat or make sure a large slab is thoroughly cooked all around. Each food-grade probe has a measuring range of 32°- 572°F, accurate within 2° and able to monitor four different temperature settings at once.

Of course, there are always other options for meat thermometers that are also on sale. They may not offer the same level of smart-cooking as the model above, but they’re useful in achieving that perfect cook all the same:

NutriChef’s Bluetooth Meat Thermometer Features:

328’ MAX RANGE: 100’ Indoor Range. The NutriChef Smart Barbecue Thermometer is best for cooking restaurant luxury steak as well as outdoor backyard BBQ grilling & smoking meats. It features a single probe temperature gauge. Bluetooth-compatible which allows wireless monitoring using EasyBBQ app on your smartphone. Features real-time cooking temp, view temperature history, alarm notifications w/ unique target temperature setting

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!