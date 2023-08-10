Herbs thrive in AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite Indoor Garden System for $106 (Reg. $206)

Home cooks – this deal is for you! Amazon is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden Hydroponic System for $105.50 shipped. Down from $206, this 49% off deal is a chance to have that fresh herb garden in your kitchen like you’ve always fantasized about. This indoor hydroponic gardening system grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil using a spacious grow deck and water bowl allowing up to six different live plants at once, all able to grow to 12-inches tall. With its full spectrum 20W LED grow light, which includes an automatic on/off timer to mimic natural sunlight helping plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil. It even has a touch-sensitive illuminated digital display control panel that reminds you when to add water and plant food, as well as a vacation mode to keep your plants healthy while you’re out of town. Includes a gourmet herb seed pod kit featuring Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint. It has four colors to choose from: Platinum, Sage, Stainless Steel, and White.

And why stop there? Maybe you want to upgrade your kitchen further and take the step up from home-cook to home-chef. Check out the Govee Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer for $50, with clipping of the on-page $40 off coupon. The wireless meat thermometer comes with four probes allowing you to keep track of the cooking of differing cuts of meat or make sure a large slab is thoroughly cooked all around. The smart technology in the thermometer itself is able to send instant notifications to any device through the Govee Home App, and can even alert you when any temperature goes outside your presets. It can even provide you suggestions based on your individual needs for foods such as beef, lamb, chicken, pork, turkey, and so much more!

Cuisinart Kitchen Pro Food Slicer for $70 is another great addition to consider. Its stainless steel removable carriage houses a removable 7.5-inch undulated stainless steel cutting blade and the control knob adjusts from a paper-thin 1/32-inch cut to a thick 1/2-inch cut, easy for providing uniform slices as well as making cleanup as easy as 1-2-3.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Indoor Garden Features:

Enjoy abundant harvests year round with the AeroGarden Harvest Elite, an indoor hydroponic gardening system that grows your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers in water without the mess of soil. This compact, countertop garden features a spacious grow deck and water bowl so you can grow 6 different live plants at once, all up to 12 inches tall. The full spectrum 20W LED grow light with an automatic on/off timer mimics natural sunlight to help plants germinate up to 5x faster than in soil.

