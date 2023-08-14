Schwinn’s Mendocino e-bike offers a hybrid take on EVs with pedal assist design at $348 off

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $899.99 shipped. Down from $1,113, with an average price of $1,248, this 19% off discount is the all-time lowest price we’ve seen for this product. Featuring a 250W pedal assist hub motor, its able to amplify pedaling up to 20 MPH, with a rear rack mounted battery that can last for approximately 35 to 55 miles on a single charge. It has a 6-speed drivetrain with a grip shifter providing smooth gear changes, while its lightweight 16.5-inch frame and upright riding position ensures comfort for riders ranging from 64 to 74 inches tall. Front and rear mechanical disc brakes deliver all-weather stopping power and speed control giving you confidence through rain, dust, and more.

If you’re looking for cheaper commuter options, check out this wide array of electric kick scooters by Segway that are seeing massive discounts, like the Ninebot ES Series for $299. Or maybe you’re looking for an alternative brand with a little more commuting power? Check out Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter for $750, with clipping of the on-page $100 off coupon. And for those of the younger persuasion, check out our coverage of more kid-friendly scooters.

To check out more environmentally-friendly discounts, check out our Green Deals guide. From solar panels to power tools, electric vehicles, and much more, you’ll find live notable markdowns to help beat inflation and tread a more green-focused life.

Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Cruiser Bike Features:

Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood. Shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting. 250-watt pedal assist hub motor amplifies the effort you put into pedaling, up to 20 mph, choose between several levels of assistance, or ride without it. Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, pending conditions, easy recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!