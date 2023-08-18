Lexar’s brand new 4TB 7400MB/s SSD delivers some serious bang for your buck at $189 low

Amazon is now offering the new Lexar NM790 4TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $188.95 shipped. This model just launched in early July at $210 shipped and is now at the best price we can find. This is the second price drop we have tracked since it hit Amazon and marks a new all-time low. It is also a comparatively notable price for a 4TB internal with this kind of speed – a slightly slower WD_BLACK 4TB SN850X, for example, sells for just under $300. Today’s deal also brings the Gen4 7400MB/s solution just below the limited launch discount we tracked last month. It features 40% less power consumption than DRAM cache-enabled PCIe Gen 4 SSDs with a design specifically geared towards “hardcore gamers, professionals, and creators.” Get a complete breakdown of the features and specs in our detailed feature right here, and then head below for more.

If you absolutely must have something with an integrated heatsink, the aforementioned SN850X model is indeed a solid option when it comes to the lighter capacities. You can land a 1TB for around $75 right now with the 2TB model selling for $135, coming within $15 of the all-time low with speeds nearly as fast as the model above at 7,300MB/s.

Some other options worth taking a peek at come by way of the even faster Samsung 990 with heatsink that is still sitting at the $90 Amazon all-time low in the 1TB capacity. And taking it up from there, the blazing-fast new 12,400MB/s Crucial T700 heatsink models are also sitting at some of the better prices we have tracked yet starting from $168 shipped.

Lexar NM790 Gen4 Internal SSD features:

Exceptional performance up to 7400MB/s read, 6500MB/s write; 3000TBW

2x faster than PCIe Gen 3 SSDs

Up to 40% less power consumption than DRAM cache-enabled PCIe Gen 4 SSDs

Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0 activates the DRAM cache function of your device for a smoother transfer speed and seamless performance

Designed for hardcore gamers, professionals, and creators

