Lexar officially unveils affordable new NM790 7,400MB/s gaming SSDs from just $38 [Deal]

Today, Lexar is officially announcing its brand new gaming SSD known as the NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4. The brand is opting to stick with Gen4 architecture and to keep prices particularly accessible as opposed to reaching up to the breakneck power of something like the new Crucial T700 lineup that clocks in at 12,400MB/s (still currently on sale). Even still, the new NM790 easily keeps up with most of the big brands in the space while offering prices far lower than almost all of them. All of the details you need on the new Lexar gaming SSDs are waiting after the jump.

Lexar new gaming SSD – NM790 M.2 2280

The new Lexar NM790 enters with a M.2 2280 form-factor and PCIe Gen 4×4 specs. It provides a more than capable 7,400MB/s read speed and a 6,500MB/s write with “up to 40% less power consumption than DRAM cache-enabled PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.” It also includes includes HMB 3.0 and Dynamic SLC Cache.

The NM790 M.2 NVMe SSD is perfect for gamers and content creators…whether users are looking to vanquish foes in their gaming battles or conquer their latest creative pursuits, the NM790 SSD is ready to take on the challenge.

While we are not seeing the built-in heatsink like its previously available NM800 models, the new NM790 delivers some pretty serious bang for your buck. Pricing breaks down as follows and we are already seeing some nice launch deals at Amazon:

Just for comparison’s sake, the WD_BLACK SN850X that clocks in at a slower 7,300MB/s starts at $60 on sale for the 1TB model with the 4TB capacity listed at $280. The slightly faster non-heatsink Samsung 990 starts at $80 and with a 2TB variant selling for $160.

Lexar might not be considered by some to be on quite the same level as WD and Samsung in the storage space, but there’s no denying the speed and value proposition its new NM790 gaming SSDs can potentially bring to a battlestation near you.

