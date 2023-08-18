PowerA’s gray Mario Switch carry case with rubber strap tab hits $13 Amazon low (35% off)

Update: The Zelda: Midnight Ride mode PowerA Switch case has now dropped to $9.99 Prime shipped from the usual $15.

Amazon is now offering some price drops on a range of the affordable PowerA Nintendo Switch cases headlined by this two-tone Mario model with the sweet Switch logo tab on the carry handle. Regularly $20, you can now pick this one up at $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This particular design landed on Amazon last summer and has only seen one price drop before today. The 35% discount on tap today delivers a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Like much of the rest of the lineup, this one provides a semi-hard carrying case for Switch console (OLED, Lite, or otherwise) with an officially licensed design, rubberized handle, and dual zipper pulls. On the inside, you’ll find a built-in stand for portable tabletop gaming alongside a padded screen protector clap and storage for up to win game cartridges. Head below for more details.

You’ll find a few of the other designs down at under the usual $20 or more price tags, but the model featured above is the most affordable of the bunch and one of the more rare discounts available right now. You’ll also find some more affordable models on Amazon without the official seal of approval from Nintendo, but when it comes to the popular third-party accessory brands, it doesn’t get much more affordable than $13 Prime shipped right now.

As for the latest from PowerA, it just announced a new collaboration with the folks at SEGA to launch a lineup of Sonic-themed gear, including a new Switch case, controller, and a game wallet. You can get a closer look at those in our launch coverage and be sure to scope out this ongoing all-time low on PowerA’s Switch Pro Controller and Joy-Con Charger.

PowerA Mario Nintendo Switch case features:

Featuring a sleek, minimalist design for Mario-lovers

Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and durable dual zipper pulls

Built-in play stand for Tabletop Mode

Molded interior with felt lining plus zippered mesh storage fits either system

Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for nine game cards



