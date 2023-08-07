PowerA’s Switch Pro Controller and Joy-Con Charger hits new $21.50 all-time low (Reg. $30)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $30 $21.50
PowerA Nintendo Switch charger

After featuring the debut of its new SEGA partnership and Sonic the Hedgehog accessories, we have now spotted the best price yet on PowerA Controller Charging Base for Nintendo Switch at $21.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, you’re looking at 28% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer also slightly edges out our previous mention, delivering the second notable price drop since release and a new Amazon all-time low. This model debuted last summer as the brand’s latest multi-function Switch controller charger. It can power up a set of joy-Con as well as your Nintendo Pro Controller at the same time in an officially licensed capacity. LED charge indicators and a nice Switch logo along the front of the unit round out the look here. Check out our launch coverage and then head below for more details.  

There are certainly loads of Switch controller chargers out there, some that are even quite popular like this Fast Snail variant, for a touch less than today’s lead deal. I, for one, prefer to pay a little bit more and go with something officially licensed if I’m going to take the third-party route at all, but there are several options on Amazon in the $15 range that will charge both Joy-Con and pro Nintendo gamepads if you don’t care about the seal of approval. 

Just be sure to also scope out our hands-on impressions of the new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con models from Nintendo, not to mention our Pikmin 4 review. Here’s all of the details on the rumored upcoming next-generation of gaming hardware from the brand – it looks like the next console generation could start as early as next year for Nintendo – as well as details on the upcoming Animal Crossing LEGO sets

PowerA Nintendo Switch Controller Charging Base features:

  • Bold, eye-catching design looks great with any gaming set-up
  • Charging for Nintendo Switch Controllers
  • Charges Joy-Con and wireless controllers simultaneously
  • LED lights indicate when controllers are charged
  • Fully compatible with Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers
  • Fully compatible with all PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch Controllers

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

