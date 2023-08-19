New all-time low hits Samsung’s 512GB EVO Plus microSD at $33, plus more from $7

Joining the ongoing Samsung storage sale event, Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $33.18 shipped. Originally $100, it currently sells for closer to $40 and carries a regular price of $45 directly from Samsung. Today’s deal is about $0.50 below our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. As you might know from our hands-on review, this model is rated with U3 and Class 10 transfer speeds that can move data at up to 130MB/s alongside A2 app-loading. While that makes for a notable addition to your Nintendo Switch, Android, and camera/drone setups, just keep in mind the faster 180MB/s 512GB PRO Plus model from Samsung is still on sale at the $35 all-time low right now, delivering a very similar card that can transfer data even quicker for just a couple bucks more. Both models feature Samsung’s protection against water, temperature, X-rays, magnets, drops, and more, as well as including the SD adapter for gear that uses the larger standard. You’ll find our review of the EVO Plus model here and our hands-on impressions of the PRO Plus here. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, there is a larger Samsung storage sale running at Amazon right now with even more affordable, smaller-capacity variants marked down. Those include both the PRO Plus model and the Endurance line specifically geared towards always-on security and action cam applications. The deals start from $7 Prime shipped and everything is waiting right here.

On the portable SD side of the storage game, we are also still tracking a notable discount on the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB model down at $120 shipped. Among the lowest prices we have seen, there have only been a few limited offers for any less. Dive in for more details in our previous coverage and swing by our hands-on review for an even closer look.

Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC features:

Enhanced speed + compatibility = dependable performance; EVO Plus + Adapter lets you store tons of media on your phone, load games to your console, or download more apps on your tablet; Top-notch speed makes transfers seamless and reliable…Even with huge files, EVO Plus is incredibly quick with superfast U3, Class 10 rated transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s; Big apps load and run smoothly, while 4K video remains sharp with A2, V30, and UHS-I Interface

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!