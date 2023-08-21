Best price of 2023 hits LifeStraw’s adventure and emergency-ready personal water filter at $16

As part of the brand’s latest Amazon sale, you’ll find the LifeStraw Peak Series Personal Water Filter for $15.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 and sometimes as much as $25, this is up to 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks the best price of the year, slightly undercutting our previous mention, and comes in at the second-best all-time on the latest model LifeStraw personal water filters. Designed for everything from emergency situations to expeditions out in the wild, these compact filters are made to transform otherwise harmful liquid into drinking water – they “protect against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), and 99.999% of microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness.” Inside there’s a small microfilter designed to reduce clogging from silt and sand “for up to 1,000 gallons” as well as what the brand calls an “ultra leak-proof” construction to handle rugged outdoor adventures inside your hiking pack. Head below for more details and additional LifeStraw price drops.

The larger LifeStraw Amazon sale event also features a host of the brand’s filtered water bottles and alongside hiking packs and water pitchers. The discounts start from just under $9.50 and you’ll find everything waiting on this landing page to ready your kit for end of summer trips and upcoming fall expeditions.

Another piece of kit that can come in handy out in the wild or during emergency situations is a portable power station. Our Green Deals hub is a great place to scope out all of the best discounts on these as they go live and currently features ALLPOWERS’s new beige R600 299Wh Power Station with its first deal down at $209. Get a closer look at this $60 in savings over in our previous deal coverage right here.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter features:

Protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), 99.999% of microplastics, silt, sand, and cloudiness

Enhanced microfilter performance helps to reduce clogging from sand and silt for better flow rate

Ultralight and durable, pack it anywhere for your backup hydration, emergency, or on-the-go needs

Extreme durability: premium materials make it tougher and ultra leak-proof

Unlimited shelf life means no need to worry about how long it’s been in your emergency go-bag unused

